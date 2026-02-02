Aptiv Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% and increased 6.3% year over year. Revenues of $5.15 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and rose 5% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 3% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 1% in Europe and 1% in Asia, while growing 8% in North America and 12% in South America.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.30 billion and $1.64 billion rose 8% and 4% year over year, respectively. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues grew 3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.42 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $607 million, down 2.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 11.78%, up 92 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.85 billion compared with $1.57 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt was $7.47 billion compared with $7.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company generated $2.19 billion in cash from operating activities in 2025 compared with $2.45 billion at the end of 2024.

APTV’s Outlook for Q1 and 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.95 billion and $5.15 billion. The midpoint ($5.05) of the guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.55 and $1.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $1.94. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between $715 million and $765 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 14.7%.

For 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $21.12 billion and $21.82 billion, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.05 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.15 and $8.75 per share. The mid-point ($8.45) of the guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.18 per share. The adjusted operating income is anticipated to be between $3.39 billion and $3.59 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 16.2%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 20.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Accenture plc (ACN) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $3.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The metric increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.62 beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.