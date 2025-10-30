Aptiv Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20% and increased 18.6% year over year. Revenues of $5.21 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and rose 7.4% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 6% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 3% in Europe, while they grew 14% in North America and 3% in South America. The metric rose 4% in Asia and remained flat in China.

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.29 billion and $1.71 billion rose 12% and 8% year over year, respectively. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues grew 1% on a year-over-year basis to $1.44 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $654 million, up 10.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 12.55%, up 33 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.6 billion compared with $1.57 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt stood at $7.61 billion compared with $7.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company generated $584 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter and a total of $1.37 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.39 million in the prior-year period.

APTV’s Outlook for Q4 and 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.91 billion and $5.21 billion; the midpoint of the guided range ($5.06) is just below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.07 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.6 and $1.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $1.93. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between 7.1% and 8.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 15.1% and 16.1%.

For 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $20.15 billion and $20.45 billion. The mid-point of the guided range ($20.3) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.16 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.55 and $7.85 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.55. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between 11.9% and 12.2%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $780 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected between 15.7% and 16%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 17.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a jump of 2.6% in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

