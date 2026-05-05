Aptiv Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share and increased 1.2% year over year. Revenues of $5.1 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion and rose 5.4% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 1% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 7% in Europe and 2% in China, while growing 7% in North America, 3% in Asia Pacific and 7% in South America.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion rose 9% and 5% year over year, respectively. The Intelligent Systems (formerly Advanced Safety and User Experience) segment’s revenues grew 1% on a year-over-year basis to $1.4 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $562 million, down 1.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 11%, down 90 basis points year over year.

The company reported results excluding its Electrical Distribution (EDS) segment, which completed its spin-off into a new publicly traded company, Versigent, on April 1, 2026.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Numbers

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $3.2 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the December-end quarter of 2025. Long-term debt was $9.2 billion compared with $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company used $143 million of cash in operating activities during the quarter, compared with $818 million of cash generated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

APTV’s Outlook for Q2 and 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.50. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 17.6%, and the tax rate is projected to be 18.5%.

For 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $12.8 billion and $13.2 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $5.70 and $6.10. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 18.6%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 18.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Accenture plc ACN reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $2.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The metric increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $3.37 beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and increased 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.94 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.