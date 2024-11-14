Aptiv put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Aptiv (APTV) with 5,008 puts trading, or 1.9x expected. Most active are Nov-24 70 puts and Dec-24 75 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.46, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
