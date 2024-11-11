Aptiv put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Aptiv (APTV) with 6,701 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Nov-24 65 puts and Nov-24 70 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.92, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

