Aptiv profit slumps 95% on inflationary pressures, supply chain woes

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc APTV.N reported a 95% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by rising raw material prices and supply chain disruptions that have hampered global vehicle production.

Net income fell to $15 million, or 6 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $283 million or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

