Aptiv price target raised to $113 from $107 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $113 from $107 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm previewed the auto parts supplier earnings by lowering estimates for Q3 EBITDA and earnings by an average 4% and 6%, respectively. The softer quarter it expects for suppliers is a result not of lower global light vehicle production but of persistent mix headwinds as production in Q3 tracked softer in regions of the world to which many U.S.-based suppliers are disproportionately levered.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APTV:
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 18th
- Unusually active option classes on open October 17th
- Aptiv price target lowered to $102 from $105 at BofA
- Aptiv price target lowered to $92 from $96 at Goldman Sachs
- Aptiv downgraded to Equal-Weight from Outperform at Fox Advisors
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.