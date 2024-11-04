Aptiv price target lowered to $80 from $100 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $80 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The post-earnings negative stock reaction is overdone, creating an attractive entry point amid stronger margins and an eventual return to growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Aptiv is currently trading at its lowest multiple since 2013, with a recovery “merited.”

