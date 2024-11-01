Aptiv price target lowered to $74 from $87 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan lowered the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $74 from $87 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Aptiv’s Q3 EBIT missed consensus by 2% and management lowered FY24 sales and EBIT guidance by 2% and 3%, respectively, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
