Aptiv price target lowered to $65 from $85 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $65 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the shares moved lower after reporting relatively in-line 3Q results, as investors reacted harshly to reduced 2024 guidance and cautious management body language overall.

