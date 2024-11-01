Aptiv price target lowered to $65 from $85 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $65 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the shares moved lower after reporting relatively in-line 3Q results, as investors reacted harshly to reduced 2024 guidance and cautious management body language overall.
