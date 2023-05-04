News & Insights

Aptiv posts higher first-quarter profit

May 04, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv APTV.N reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by price hikes that offset ongoing supply and production constraints.

The company's net income rose to $146 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter, from $73 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

