Aptiv Plc To Buy 85% Stake In Intercable Automotive For EUR 595 Mln; Aptiv Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Aptiv Plc (APTV), an Irish-American automotive technology firm, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire an 85 percent equity stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions, an arm of Intercable S.r.l., for 595 million euros.

Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv, said: "Intercable Automotive Solutions is an excellent strategic fit with Aptiv's Signal & Power Solutions segment. The combination strengthens our position as a full system supplier for electric vehicle manufacturers. In addition, Intercable's differentiated technology design and manufacturing capabilities enable a more efficient and cost-effective vehicle assembly operation for our customers."

With expected sales of over 250 million euros for 2022, Intercable is based in Bruneck, Italy. It has manufacturing sites in Europe and Asia, providing high-voltage power distribution and high-precision connection technologies.

Aptiv expects the transaction, expected to be closed by the end of 2022, to add to its earnings in 2023. APTV is trading up by 0.25 percent at $100 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

