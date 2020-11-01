Aptiv PLC Just Recorded A 58% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Aptiv delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$3.7b, some 11% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.05, an impressive 58% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:APTV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Aptiv's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$14.9b in 2021, which would reflect a major 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 46% to US$3.56 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.51 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.8% to US$111. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Aptiv, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$76.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Aptiv's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.02% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Aptiv is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Aptiv analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Aptiv (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.