Aptiv PLC (APTV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Aptiv PLC (APTV) reached $53.31, with a +1.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 31.9% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.77 billion, reflecting a 2.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.26 per share and a revenue of $19.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.97% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.8% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Aptiv PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.52.

We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.