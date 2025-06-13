Aptiv PLC (APTV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Aptiv PLC (APTV) ended the recent trading session at $67.25, demonstrating a -3.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 10.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.97 billion, indicating a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $19.58 billion, indicating changes of +14.38% and -0.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.81% downward. At present, Aptiv PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.53 of its industry.

We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 1.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

