Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV) standing at $69.08, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.53% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.40, signifying a 12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.35 billion, up 2.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.66% and +5.21%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Aptiv PLC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.21.

It's also important to note that APTV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

