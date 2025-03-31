Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Aptiv PLC (APTV) reached $59.50, with a -1.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.14%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 8.05% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 31.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.77 billion, indicating a 2.58% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $19.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.93% and +0.67%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.68% upward. Currently, Aptiv PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.77.

We can additionally observe that APTV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 130, this industry ranks in the bottom 49% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.