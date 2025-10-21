Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Moves 2.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) was up +2.63% at $85.59. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.33% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.79, marking a 2.19% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.04 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $20.16 billion, which would represent changes of +20.29% and +2.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.08% upward. Aptiv PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.96, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that APTV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.