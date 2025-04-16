Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Aptiv PLC (APTV) ended the recent trading session at $50.71, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.23% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 31.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.77 billion, indicating a 2.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion, which would represent changes of +15.97% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% decrease. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.55 for its industry.

Meanwhile, APTV's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

