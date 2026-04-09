Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $60.12, marking a -1% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.62% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2026. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.78%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.03 billion, reflecting a 4.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $21.43 billion, indicating changes of +4.6% and +5.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.68% decrease. Right now, Aptiv PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aptiv PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.7, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, APTV's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. APTV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.