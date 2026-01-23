Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $76.47, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.99% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 2, 2026. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.03 billion, up 2.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $20.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.48% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. Aptiv PLC presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.88.

Meanwhile, APTV's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

