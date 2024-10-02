Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $70.05, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.18 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $20.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.22% and +0.8%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Aptiv PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.45, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, APTV's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

