Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed the most recent trading day at $58.46, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

The company's stock has dropped by 17.98% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, down 1.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.02 billion, up 4.01% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.13 per share and a revenue of $21.38 billion, representing changes of +3.96% and +4.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% lower. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aptiv PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.06.

It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.