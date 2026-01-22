Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $77.53, marking a -3.41% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

The stock of company has risen by 4.56% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 2, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 3.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.03 billion, indicating a 2.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $20.28 billion, which would represent changes of +23.48% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.6% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Aptiv PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.14.

We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 1.04 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APTV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

