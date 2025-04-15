Aptiv PLC (APTV) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Aptiv PLC (APTV) reached $50.74, with a +1.28% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.03% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.53, marking a 31.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.77 billion, indicating a 2.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.97% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Aptiv PLC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

Investors should also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.61 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.