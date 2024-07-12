Aptiv PLC (APTV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV) standing at $72.72, reflecting a +1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.39, showcasing a 11.2% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.34 billion, up 2.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.99 per share and a revenue of $21.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.25% and +5.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.68, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.