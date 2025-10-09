Aptiv PLC (APTV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed the most recent trading day at $82.71, moving -2.07% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.49% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.04 billion, up 3.76% from the prior-year quarter.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $20.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.01% and +2.17%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aptiv PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Aptiv PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aptiv PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.63, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

