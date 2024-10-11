Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV) standing at $71.29, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.6% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 31.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.18 billion, indicating a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $20.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.22% and +0.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. At present, Aptiv PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.07, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that APTV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

