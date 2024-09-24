Aptiv PLC (APTV) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV) standing at $72.11, reflecting a +0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.71, reflecting a 31.54% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.2 billion, indicating a 1.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.28 per share and a revenue of $20.23 billion, indicating changes of +29.22% and +0.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Aptiv PLC presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Aptiv PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.07.

One should further note that APTV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

