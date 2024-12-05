Aptiv PLC (APTV) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV) standing at $56.91, reflecting a +0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 12.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.88 billion, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $19.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.54% and -1.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Currently, Aptiv PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.75 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that APTV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.