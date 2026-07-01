Aptiv PLC (APTV) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $60.28, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.89% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.49%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.29 billion, reflecting a 36.74% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.33 per share and a revenue of $15.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.05% and -26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. At present, Aptiv PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.58.

It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.