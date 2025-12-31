Aptiv PLC (APTV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $76.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.79, indicating a 2.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.03 billion, up 2.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.73 per share and a revenue of $20.28 billion, signifying shifts of +23.48% and +2.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Currently, Aptiv PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.89 of its industry.

It's also important to note that APTV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

