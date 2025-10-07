Aptiv PLC (APTV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $85.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.67% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.68%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.04 billion, up 3.76% from the prior-year quarter.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $20.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.01% and +2.17%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Right now, Aptiv PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.98.

It's also important to note that APTV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.