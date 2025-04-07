Aptiv PLC (APTV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed the most recent trading day at $51.98, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 20.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 31.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.77 billion, showing a 2.58% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.32 per share and a revenue of $19.85 billion, representing changes of +16.93% and +0.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. Aptiv PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.34, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.71.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.