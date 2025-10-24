Aptiv PLC (APTV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed the most recent trading day at $86.19, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.15%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.3% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.06 billion, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $20.16 billion, indicating changes of +20.61% and +2.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.37% upward. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Aptiv PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.5 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

