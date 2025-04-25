Aptiv PLC (APTV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) closed at $55.96, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 6.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.55, marking a 33.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion, down 2.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.16 per share and a revenue of $19.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.38% and -0.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.21% lower. Currently, Aptiv PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.41.

One should further note that APTV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.