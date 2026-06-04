APTIV PLC (APTV) Up 35.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Aptiv PLC (APTV). Shares have added about 35.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is APTIV PLC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Aptiv Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Aptiv PLC reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share and increased 1.2% year over year. Revenues of $5.1 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion and rose 5.4% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 1% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 7% in Europe and 2% in China, while growing 7% in North America, 3% in Asia Pacific and 7% in South America.

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion rose 9% and 5% year over year, respectively. The Intelligent Systems (formerly Advanced Safety and User Experience) segment’s revenues grew 1% on a year-over-year basis to $1.4 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $562 million, down 1.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 11%, down 90 basis points year over year.

The company reported results excluding its Electrical Distribution (EDS) segment, which completed its spin-off into a new publicly traded company, Versigent, on April 1, 2026.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Numbers

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $3.2 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the December-end quarter of 2025. Long-term debt was $9.2 billion compared with $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company used $143 million of cash in operating activities during the quarter, compared with $818 million of cash generated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

APTV’s Outlook for Q2 and 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.50. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 17.6%, and the tax rate is projected to be 18.5%.

For 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $12.8 billion and $13.2 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $5.70 and $6.10. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 18.6%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 18.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -31.87% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, APTIV PLC has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise APTIV PLC has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

APTIV PLC belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL), has gained 2.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Duolingo reported revenues of $291.97 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +26.5%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares with $0.72 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Duolingo is expected to post earnings of $0.80 per share, indicating a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1% over the last 30 days.

Duolingo has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.