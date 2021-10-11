US Markets
Aptiv lowers annual sales forecast on semiconductor shortage

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc APTV.N lowered on Monday its sales forecast for the financial year due to a semiconductor shortage that has forced automakers to curtail production.

The company now expects 2021 net sales in the range of $15.1 to $15.5 billion, down from its previous target of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Asian countries that home auto factories and semiconductor plants has led to an acute chip shortage, impacting several small and major automotive players.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company also said it expects adjusted operating income margins between 7.6% and 8.4%, down from its previous outlook of 9.9% to 10.2%.

Aptiv added that it updated its outlook to reflect a 7% decrease in global vehicle production from 85 million units to 79 million units.

