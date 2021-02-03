Markets
APTV

Aptiv Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) said, for fiscal 2021, the company projects: adjusted net income per share in a range of $3.35 - $3.85; and net sales of $15.125 billion - $15.725 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income per share was $1.13, which includes losses of approximately $0.16 from the performance of the Motional joint venture and $0.05 from the dilutive impacts of preferred shares, compared to profit of $1.15 per share, prior year.

GAAP revenue was $4.2 billion, an increase of 17% from the prior year period, despite global vehicle production growth of 2%. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 14% in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APTV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More