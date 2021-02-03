Aptiv Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) said, for fiscal 2021, the company projects: adjusted net income per share in a range of $3.35 - $3.85; and net sales of $15.125 billion - $15.725 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income per share was $1.13, which includes losses of approximately $0.16 from the performance of the Motional joint venture and $0.05 from the dilutive impacts of preferred shares, compared to profit of $1.15 per share, prior year.

GAAP revenue was $4.2 billion, an increase of 17% from the prior year period, despite global vehicle production growth of 2%. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 14% in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.