Aptiv, Hyundai Form Autonomous Driving JV; Driving Platform To Be Ready In 2022

(RTTNews) - Aptiv (APTV), a global technology company, has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) to form an autonomous driving joint venture. Aptiv will contribute its autonomous driving technology, intellectual property, and approximately 700 employees to the joint venture. The autonomous driving platform will be available in 2022.

The joint venture, valued at a total of $4 billion, will advance the development of SAE Level 4 and 5 autonomous technologies. It will be led by Karl Iagnemma, President, Aptiv Autonomous Mobility. Each company will have a 50 percent ownership stake. The JV will begin testing fully driverless systems in 2020.

Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group, said: "The combined capabilities of Aptiv, a leading global technology company, and our Group, a global OEM, will create invaluable synergy to lead the autonomous driving landscape."

