Is APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aptiv PLC (APTV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Aptiv PLC is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APTV has moved about 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 0.9%. As we can see, Aptiv PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Polaris Inc (PII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.

The consensus estimate for Polaris Inc's current year EPS has increased 98.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Aptiv PLC belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so APTV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Polaris Inc belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +0.7% year to date.

Aptiv PLC and Polaris Inc could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

