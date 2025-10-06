Is APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aptiv PLC (APTV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Aptiv PLC is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APTV has gained about 45.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aptiv PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, China Yuchai (CYD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 308.7%.

In China Yuchai's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aptiv PLC belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, so APTV is performing better in this area. China Yuchai is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Aptiv PLC and China Yuchai. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

