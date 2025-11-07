Is APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptiv PLC is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APTV has moved about 35.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 10.3%. This means that Aptiv PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.9%.

The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products' current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aptiv PLC belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so APTV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved -13.3% year to date.

Aptiv PLC and Standard Motor Products could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

