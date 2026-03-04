APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Aptiv PLC (APTV). Shares have lost about 8.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is APTIV HLDS LTD due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Aptiv PLC before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Aptiv Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Aptiv reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% and increased 6.3% year over year. Revenues of $5.15 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and rose 5% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 3% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 1% in Europe and 1% in Asia, while growing 8% in North America and 12% in South America.

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.30 billion and $1.64 billion rose 8% and 4% year over year, respectively. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues grew 3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.42 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $607 million, down 2.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 11.78%, up 92 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.85 billion compared with $1.57 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt was $7.47 billion compared with $7.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company generated $2.19 billion in cash from operating activities in 2025 compared with $2.45 billion at the end of 2024.

APTV’s Outlook for Q1 and 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.95 billion and $5.15 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.55 and $1.75. The adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $715 million and $765 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 14.7%.

For 2026, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $21.12 billion and $21.82 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.15 and $8.75 per share. The adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $3.39 billion and $3.59 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 16.2%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 20.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, APTIV HLDS LTD has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, APTIV HLDS LTD has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

