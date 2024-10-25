Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 13.4% on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in revenues from the Advanced Safety & User Experience segments.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is $1.2 billion, indicating a 2.1% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.7 billion, suggesting a slight year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 30%. We expect increasing operating expenses to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APTV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APTV has an Earnings ESP of -4.59% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a 4.3% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.44% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MoneyLion ML: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 772.5%.

ML has an Earnings ESP of +20.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

