Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 11.5% on average.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Q2 Expectations for APTV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.32 billion, indicating a decline of 36.3% year over year due to the recent spin-off of the Electrical Distribution Systems business into Versigent, partially offset by recent system launches, newly expanded partnerships with technological firms and new customer wins.

The consensus estimate for Engineered Components' revenues is pegged at $1.82 billion, indicating a 5.4% year-over-year increase. The adjusted operating income is expected to be $278.5 million, reflecting a 3% year-over-year decline.

Recently, Aptiv launched intelligent interior camera systems that incorporate its complete software and hardware stack to enable driver monitoring and enhanced in-cabin sensing capabilities.

The company has expanded its robotics business through partnerships with Robust.AI, Vecna Robotics and industrial robotics leader Comau. Management stated that it expects total bookings to exceed $20 billion during 2026, supported by increasing demand from automotive, aerospace, industrial and defense customers.

The consensus mark for Intelligent Systems revenues and adjusted operating income is pegged at $1.58 billion and $166.8 million, indicating a 4.8% year-over-year increase and a 6.3% decline, respectively. The launch of new advanced programs and the continued strong growth of Wind River’s critical software for intelligent edge systems are likely to have contributed to the segment’s revenue growth.

However, higher commodity prices, especially resins and metals, have increased input costs following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Foreign exchange volatility and customer-specific production disruptions are likely to have impacted the operational performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 33%. We expect collectively decreasing operating income to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About APTV Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for APTV this time around. A positive Earnings ESP combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +1.81% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the Technology Services Industry, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL has an Earnings ESP of +9.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $297.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 61 cents per share, implying a 33% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Duolingo beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 32.3% on average.

Dave Inc. DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $169.8 million, indicating 28.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.69 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. Dave beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 47.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.