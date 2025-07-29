Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Aptiv PLC APTV is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating 13.3% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $5.03 billion, calling for a 0.4% decrease from the second-quarter 2024 actuals.

APTV’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.5%.

Things to Note Ahead of APTV’s Q2 Results

For the second quarter of 2025, Aptiv expects revenues between $4.92 billion and $5.12 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.7-$1.9. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.1% and 11.8%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected in the band of 14.9%-15.5%.

For 2025, Aptiv expects revenues between $19.6 billion and $20.4 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected in the $7-$7.6 band. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.9% and 12.3%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected between 11.9% and 12.3%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 17.5%.

Aptiv’s partnership with ServiceNow aims to drive intelligent automation and operational efficiency across the telco, automotive and industrial sectors by combining Aptiv’s edge intelligence with ServiceNow’s AI-powered workflows. The collaboration will streamline operations, support real-time decision-making and enhance agility, while Aptiv’s internal adoption of more than 450 AI-driven workflows will accelerate its digital transformation. This strategic alliance is expected to improve productivity, reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities, ultimately boosting both top-line growth and earnings over time.

What Our Model Says About Aptiv

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APTV’s Q1 Highlights

Aptiv reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and increased 45.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.80 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4% but decreased 1.6% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues declined 1% year over year. Adjusted revenues fell 4% in Europe, 2% in North America and 3% in South America. The metric grew 5% in Asia, including 2% growth in China.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time.

Api Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, indicating a 10% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at 37 cents per share, suggesting a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat on earnings in three of the past four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%.

APG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, implying a 3.5% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $1.36 per share. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

