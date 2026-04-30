Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.4% on average.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Q1 Expectations for APTV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.02 billion, indicating an increase of 4% year over year. The top line is likely to have increased due to growing global demand for newly featured and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, next-gen radar solutions and Wind River (Aptiv’s subsidiary) Cloud Platform for AI-ready private cloud applications.

The consensus estimate for Electrical Distribution revenues and adjusted operating income is pegged at $2 billion and $145.1 million, indicating a 3% and 1.5% year-over-year increase, respectively. The growth is likely to have been driven by the rising demand for recently launched incremental content for a major SUV platform from North American and Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The consensus estimate for Engineered Components' revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, with adjusted operating income being $260.8 million, indicating a 4.8% year-over-year increase and a 4.8% year-over-year decline, respectively.

Recent launches such as light-speed single-pair Ethernet technology for applications across industrial automation and next-generation mobility markets, high-speed connector assemblies for Japanese OEM SUV models, a next-generation safety-critical rapid power reserve for a local Chinese OEM's all-electric SUV and a high-voltage connector launch for European OEMs' global EV platform, are anticipated to have contributed to first-quarter revenues in this segment.

The consensus mark for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues and adjusted operating income is pegged at $1.5 billion and $147.2 million, indicating a 3% year-over-year increase and a 4.9% year-over-year decline, respectively. The launch of new advanced programs and the continued strong growth of Wind River’s critical software for intelligent edge systems are likely to have contributed to the segment’s revenue growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3%. We expect collectively decreasing operating income to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APTV has an Earnings ESP of -2.32% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, implying a 55% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Coherent beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.7% on average.

ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $201.43 million, indicating a 10.25% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 25%. ACV Auctions beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and matched twice, with the average earnings surprise being 50%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.