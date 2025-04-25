Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Aptiv PLC APTV is slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at $1.55 and $4.78 billion, respectively.



For the first quarter, the consensus estimate for Aptiv’s earnings has moved up by 2 cents in the past seven days. Its bottom-line estimates imply 33.62% growth from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year decline of 2.40%. The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.88%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q4 Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2024, APTV’s adjusted EPS of $1.75 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 and increased from $1.40 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net sales of $4.91 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. The top line remained flat year over year.

Things to Note

Aptiv projects full-year 2025 revenues in the range of $19.6-$20.4 billion, indicating a 2% year-over-year increase at the midpoint, driven by mid-single-digit growth in the AS&UX business and low-single-digit growth in the ECG business. The company’s 2025 optimistic sales outlook is likely to have boosted its top-line growth in the first quarter.



Aptiv’s advanced safety and user experience segment is benefiting from lower costs by shifting AI workloads to the edge. This success is apparent through the award wins in the fourth quarter of 2024, which include recognition for a central computer system across GLE brands, an integrated cockpit controller from a major truck manufacturer, Gen 6 radar solutions with top Japanese OEMs and a core-to-edge cloud infrastructure project with Boost Mobile.



Cost-reduction efforts are likely to have improved the company’s margin in the to-be-reported quarter. For 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 15.8-16.1% compared with 15.7% reported in 2024.

Earnings Whispers for APTV

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv for the quarter to be reported, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: APTV has an Earnings ESP of +3.50%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time around.



Lear Corporation LEA has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.61 per share and $5.52 billion, respectively. LEA beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.59%.



Ferrari N.V. RACE has an Earnings ESP of +10.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.36 per share and $1.85 billion, respectively. Ferrari beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.10%.



BorgWarner Inc. BWA has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 97 cents per share and $3.38 billion, respectively. BorgWarner beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.02%.

