APTIV Earnings Results: $APTV Reports Quarterly Earnings

APTIV ($APTV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $4,825,000,000, missing estimates of $4,880,201,699 by $-55,201,699.
APTIV Insider Trading Activity
APTIV insiders have traded $APTV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN LYON (SVP & CTO) sold 14,568 shares for an estimated $954,204
APTIV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of APTIV stock to their portfolio, and 680 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 30,900,293 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,849,720
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 23,507,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,731,906
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 12,772,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $772,451,890
- STATE STREET CORP removed 10,608,264 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,587,806
- FMR LLC removed 7,648,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,573,357
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 7,496,242 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,372,716
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,425,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,602,627
APTIV Government Contracts
We have seen $1,920,125 of award payments to $APTV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VX WORKS SOFTWARE GOVERNMENT PROJECT NUMBER: S24-071EECAN/ITAM NUMBER: HM-29. REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ) FA813...: $1,716,625
- 560-183305: $60,326
- WIND RIVER TORNADO 2.2.1 PROFESSIONAL: $50,000
- RENEWAL OF WIND RIVER EOL MAINTENANCE ELMT STANDALONE: $25,000
- 8510943427!CABLE ASSEMBLY,RADI: $21,168
APTIV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APTV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
APTIV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APTV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
