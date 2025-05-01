APTIV Earnings Results: $APTV Reports Quarterly Earnings

APTIV ($APTV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $4,825,000,000, missing estimates of $4,880,201,699 by $-55,201,699.

APTIV Insider Trading Activity

APTIV insiders have traded $APTV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN LYON (SVP & CTO) sold 14,568 shares for an estimated $954,204

APTIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of APTIV stock to their portfolio, and 680 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APTIV Government Contracts

We have seen $1,920,125 of award payments to $APTV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

APTIV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APTV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

APTIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APTV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

